|
21.04.2024 11:08:00
These Biotech Stocks Could Soar 120% and 295%, According to Wall Street
Technology stocks have led general market gains, with chip companies and software giants soaring amid excitement about the new bull market. This sort of environment favors growth stocks, so it's not surprising to see these sorts of players stand out. But if you're looking for growth, you can find it in another industry as well. I'm talking about biotech, an area bursting with innovation and potentially game-changing products.Today many of these players are trading at reasonable levels, and thanks to solid pipelines and catalysts ahead, they offer great long-term prospects. So it's worth taking a closer look at some of these stocks, as they may represent exciting additions to your growth portfolio.Wall Street is particularly optimistic about two of them, predicting triple-digit gains over the coming 12 months. Should they be on your buy list? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!