These Biotech Stocks Hit New 52-week High, Were They In Your Portfolio?

(RTTNews) - The following healthcare sector stocks touched a new 52-week high yesterday.

1. HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) is a cardiac technology company that has developed the first and only 3D-vector ECG platform for heart attack detection. The company has sought FDA approval for its HeartBeam AIMI platform technology for use in diagnosing heart attacks. Regulated clearance for a limited market release is expected by the end of this year and for a full commercial roll-out is anticipated in Q1 2023.

We had alerted our subscribers to BEAT on June 16, 2022, when it was trading around $1.24. (Report titled "Will FDA's Decision Be Music To BEAT's Ears?")

BEAT touched a new 52-week high of $6.74 in intraday trading yesterday, before closing at $5.73. The stock is currently down 13% at $4.97.

2. Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for a range of debilitating autoimmune diseases. The lead drug candidate is Batoclimab, a novel, fully human, monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor.

We had alerted our subscribers to IMVT on October 5, 2022, when it was trading around $7.84. (Report titled" Immunovant's Batoclimab - A Pipeline In Itself?")

IMVT touched a new 52-week high of $10.13 in intraday trading yesterday, before closing at $9.82. The stock is down nearly 4% at $9.43.

3. Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) is a commercial stage biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings. Last month, the FDA approved the company's DAXXIFY, a novel formulation of botulinum toxin type A, for the temporary improvement of moderate to severe frown lines (glabellar lines) in adults.

RVNC was trading around $22 when we alerted our subscribers to it on August 19, 2022. (Report titled "Can FDA Decision On Revance's DaxibotulinumtoxinA Make Investors Smile?")

The stock touched a 52-week intraday high of $30.89 yesterday, before closing at $30.66. RVNC is currently trading at $30.02, down 2%.

4. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cancer therapies, and its lead drug candidate is Revumenib, formerly known as SNDX-5613. Revumenib is under a phase I/II trial in relapsed/refractory (R/R) patients with mutant nucleophosmin (NPM1) or mixed lineage leukemia rearranged (MLLr) acute leukemias, dubbed AUGMENT-101.

Positive data from the phase I portion of the AUGMENT-101 trial were reported last December, and updated data from this portion of the study is anticipated this quarter.

We had alerted our subscribers to SNDX on March 2, 2022, when it was trading around $16.95. (Report titled "Syndax Pharma - For The Long Haul")

SNDX touched a new 52-week high of $26.51 in intraday trading yesterday, before closing at $26.24. The stock is currently trading at $25.77, down 1.77%.

5. Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) is a clinical-stage company developing transformational treatments for serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Last month, the company reported topline data from HARMONY, a 24-week phase IIb study evaluating its lead product candidate Efruxifermin in patients with pre-cirrhotic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, fibrosis stage 2 or 3.

We had alerted our subscribers to AKRO on August 22, 2022, when it was trading around $11.86. (Report titled "Akero - Of NASH And HARMONY...")

AKRO touched a new 52-week high of $39.74 in intraday trading yesterday, before closing at $39.26. The stock is currently trading at $37.79, down 3.73%.

6. IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) is a biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for retinal diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Zimura, which has been successfully tested in two phase III trials in geographic atrophy, dubbed GATHER1 and GATHER2.

A new drug application for Zimura in geographic atrophy is expected to be filed with the FDA by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

We had alerted our subscribers to ISEE on August 10, 2022, when it was trading around $13.73. (Report titled "Iveric Bio - GATHERing Momentum?").

ISEE touched a new 52-week high o $21.58 in intraday trading yesterday, before closing at $21.09. The stock is currently down nearly 2% at $20.75.

