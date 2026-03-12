Staples Aktie
WKN: 876951 / ISIN: US8550301027
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12.03.2026 19:41:00
These Consumer Staples Stocks Will Never Go Out of Style
Some companies come into fashion quickly and then fall out of it just as fast. Finding the gems that will last for decades and never go out of style isn't always easy, but there are a few things investors should look for in these businesses built for longevity.Solid financial fundamentals, sustainable growth, and the ability to weather both macro and micro economic storms are requirements of stocks that will succeed over decades. Two companies that meet this criteria and will certainly never go out of style are Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG).Did you know that 90% of Americans live within 10 miles of a Walmart or Sam's Club? That's just one reason the company is an excellent long-term investment. Other reasons include the fact that Walmart is investing in modernizing its e-commerce and supply chain. Also, Walmart's loyalty program and digital advertising business are only widening its already significant competitive moat. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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