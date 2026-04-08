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08.04.2026 12:45:00

These Dividend Stocks Are Smart Buys for $130, No Matter What the Market Does

Equity markets have experienced some turmoil in recent weeks. Amid worsening geopolitical tensions, trade wars, and other challenges, some investors feel they have no choice but to withdraw their money from stocks and place it in safer assets. Whether this sentiment will persist and lead to a full-blown market crash is anyone's guess. However, no matter what happens next, there are plenty of stocks, especially those with solid dividend programs, worth investing in. Here are two excellent examples: Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT). Read on to discover why these are great companies to invest in, given the recent market volatility.Image source: Getty Images.Whether you're worried about tariffs or a recession, Coca-Cola is precisely the kind of business to invest in. Let's consider the former problem first. Although no company is completely insulated from the effects of tariffs, Coca-Cola makes most of the products it sells to U.S. customers within the country. The same is true in other regions. So, the direct impact of import duties on its financial results should be fairly minimal. What about a recession?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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