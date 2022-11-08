These Down-and-Out Stocks Are Shining Bright Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market has had a lot of trouble so far in 2022, with a host of different concerns weighing on investor sentiment. Yet one thing that Wall Street knows is that after today, at least one source of uncertainty will get resolved, as the midterm elections will emerge with winners and losers. That seemed to buoy investors today, and major market benchmarks were up around 1% to 1.5% in early afternoon trading.One source of particular disappointment in 2022 has been the gold market. With inflationary pressures on the rise, many investors expected gold and other precious metals to perform well, much as they did in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Instead, gold has spent much of the year moving lower. On Tuesday, however, gold investors got a shot in the arm, and that has many investments in the space moving higher.Gold led most precious metals higher on Tuesday. The yellow metal moved up $41 per ounce to $1,717, reversing a skid that lasted throughout much of September and October. Silver prices enjoyed even bigger percentage gains, climbing more than 3% to approach $21.50 per ounce. Platinum and palladium were also modest higher as well, with the former rising $21 per ounce to $1,004 and the latter picking up $36 per ounce to $1,868.Continue reading