|
08.11.2022 20:32:23
These Down-and-Out Stocks Are Shining Bright Today
The stock market has had a lot of trouble so far in 2022, with a host of different concerns weighing on investor sentiment. Yet one thing that Wall Street knows is that after today, at least one source of uncertainty will get resolved, as the midterm elections will emerge with winners and losers. That seemed to buoy investors today, and major market benchmarks were up around 1% to 1.5% in early afternoon trading.One source of particular disappointment in 2022 has been the gold market. With inflationary pressures on the rise, many investors expected gold and other precious metals to perform well, much as they did in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Instead, gold has spent much of the year moving lower. On Tuesday, however, gold investors got a shot in the arm, and that has many investments in the space moving higher.Gold led most precious metals higher on Tuesday. The yellow metal moved up $41 per ounce to $1,717, reversing a skid that lasted throughout much of September and October. Silver prices enjoyed even bigger percentage gains, climbing more than 3% to approach $21.50 per ounce. Platinum and palladium were also modest higher as well, with the former rising $21 per ounce to $1,004 and the latter picking up $36 per ounce to $1,868.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pollux Properties Ltdmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Pollux Properties Ltdmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Pollux Properties Ltd
|0,04
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFokus auf US-Kongresswahlen und Verbraucherpreise: Wall Street schwächer -- ATX und DAX verabschieden sich leichter -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte zur Wochenmitte Abschläge. Der DAX bewegte sich leicht abwärts. Die US-Börsen geben am Mittwoch nach. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Mittwoch ebenfalls nach.