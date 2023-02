These Energy Stocks Are Beating Exxon and Chevron at Their Own Game. And It's Not Even Close.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) recently grabbed headlines by unveiling a massive $75 billion share repurchase program. Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) has also gotten attention for its sizable repurchase program that will see it buy back as much as $35 billion of its stock over the next two years. Those programs are extensions of the oil companies' long track records of buying back their stock.However, Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) and Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC) are beating the energy giants at the buyback game by a wide margin. Because of that, their buybacks are creating more value for investors.Chevron spent $11.25 billion to repurchase 70 million shares last year. Chevron accelerated its repurchase rate throughout the year, ending 2022 on pace to buy back stock at a $15 billion annual rate. That was by far its biggest buyback over the last two decades: