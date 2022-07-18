These ETFs Could Be Your Best Way to Invest During a Recession

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The chances of a recession appear to be rising. Just a couple of months ago, economists surveyed by Bloomberg estimated a 30% probability that the U.S. would enter a recession within the next year. Last week, Bank of America predicted that a relatively mild U.S. recession will probably begin later this year.This increasing gloom is almost certainly causing many investors to think about where to put their money if a recession is on the way. There are plenty of good alternatives. But these exchange-traded funds (ETFs) could be your best way to invest during a recession.What do investors want the most during a major economic downturn? A safe haven. It's hard to find a better safe haven than U.S. Treasury bonds. When you buy these bonds, you're lending money to the U.S. government. If the day ever comes when Uncle Sam can't pay you back, the world is in big trouble. Continue reading