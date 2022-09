These Growth Stocks Are Capitalizing on a Winning Trend. Time to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The pet business is a great place to invest in, because the industry is both resilient and growing. People are unlikely to stop buying pet food or medicine for their furry friends, even in a weak economy. But looking forward, there is a clear trend that Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ: WOOF) CEO Ron Coughlin calls the "humanization" and "premiumization" of pet care. Put simply, pet owners increasingly view their pets as important members of their family. That means they're spending more on premium pet foods, healthcare, and toys to prolong and enrich their pets' lives.The industry is also benefiting from the growing number of pets in this country -- the ASPCA estimates 23 million Americans adopted new pets during the pandemic. Put it all together, and it's clear pet care can be a huge opportunity with powerful growth drivers behind it, a solid combination for any portfolio. Here are my top two pet care stocks to buy now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading