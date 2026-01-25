International Aktie
These International ETFs Can Add Unique Diversity to Your Portfolio
The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEMKT:IEFA) and iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) offer broad access to non-U.S. equities, but their approaches differ: IEFA tracks only developed markets, while ACWX adds emerging markets into the mix. This comparison highlights differences in cost, performance, sector tilts, and portfolio construction for investors considering international diversification.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
