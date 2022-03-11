|
11.03.2022 16:00:09
These Reasonably Valued Stocks Are A Solid Play On The Cloud And 5G
Our theme of Internet Infrastructure stocks, which includes companies that supply hardware and software that underpins the Internet, including processors, memory, fiber-optic cables, and switches, has declined by roughly 17% year-to-date. The decline is in line with the sell-off in the broader...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Forbes"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Forbes"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!