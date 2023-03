These Stocks Are Down More Than 39% and I'm Not Worried At All

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A stock market sell-off in 2022 that saw the Nasdaq Composite index slump 33% over 12 months left many companies starting the new year in the doldrums. However, temporary headwinds like economic challenges are precisely why investing in stocks with a long-term mindset is crucial. Holding stocks over many years can make short-term declines inconsequential and keep your portfolio growing. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) experienced steep declines in their stocks last year, and their shares are still down more than 39% year over year. Here's why I'm not worried about their stock dips and why Amazon and Warner Bros. Discovery remain no-brainer buys. Amazon's stock plunged 50% in 2022 as its e-commerce business suffered from reduced consumer spending. The company's shares have slightly recovered since the start of the year; however, they are still down 39% year over year. Continue reading