|
05.03.2023 13:45:00
These Stocks Are Down More Than 39% and I'm Not Worried At All
A stock market sell-off in 2022 that saw the Nasdaq Composite index slump 33% over 12 months left many companies starting the new year in the doldrums. However, temporary headwinds like economic challenges are precisely why investing in stocks with a long-term mindset is crucial. Holding stocks over many years can make short-term declines inconsequential and keep your portfolio growing. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) experienced steep declines in their stocks last year, and their shares are still down more than 39% year over year. Here's why I'm not worried about their stock dips and why Amazon and Warner Bros. Discovery remain no-brainer buys. Amazon's stock plunged 50% in 2022 as its e-commerce business suffered from reduced consumer spending. The company's shares have slightly recovered since the start of the year; however, they are still down 39% year over year. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu A&T Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu A&T Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!