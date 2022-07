These Stocks Are Down Over 25% and I'm Not Worried at All

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

So far in 2022, the S&P 500 has lost 17% of its value. Investors, spooked by record inflation and the Federal Reserve's plan to aggressively hike interest rates, have taken a more risk-off approach when it comes to the market. As a result, some otherwise great businesses are selling off amid the turmoil. Leading home-improvement chain Home Depot (NYSE: HD) is down 26% this year. And the top dog in sportswear, Nike (NYSE: NKE), has seen its shares fall 35% in 2022. Despite this weak showing, I'm not worried. Here's why. From fiscal 2011 through fiscal 2021, Home Depot's sales increased 115%, while net income jumped 323%. Even more remarkable is that the company's store count only went from 2,254 (as of April 29, 2012) to 2,316 locations today. Home Depot has thrived from a financial perspective despite a footprint that has grown less than 3% during the last 10 years. That's a clear sign of operational efficiency. Continue reading