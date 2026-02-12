Save Aktie
These Stocks Thrived in the 2008 Financial Crisis, but Here's Why They Won't Save Investors Again
After three years of double-digit returns in the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), some investors may be throwing caution to the wind, and others may be looking more defensively.While conditions don't appear to support a massive crash, pullbacks can and do occur. Investors who are defensive now may be tempted to assume history will repeat itself.History shows that during the last major financial crisis in 2008, just two out of the 30 stocks that make up the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) were up: Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) and McDonald's (NYSE: MCD). Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
