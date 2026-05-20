Winners Aktie
ISIN: US97478A1060
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20.05.2026 18:30:00
These Super Stocks Could Be the Biggest Winners in the AI Inference and Agentic AI Economy
The first phase of the current artificial intelligence (AI) boom was all about training the foundational large language models (LLMs) needed to help answer queries and perform tasks. Training these AI models required a ton of processing power, which is where Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and its graphics processing units (GPUs) shone.Not only are Nvidia's GPUs powerful, but the company also smartly seeded its CUDA software platform in places where early AI research was being done. This led to most early foundational code being written on its software and optimized for its chips, giving it a huge moat and making it the biggest AI winner.While AI model training remains important, this AI-focused market is starting to shift toward inference and agentic AI. New winners will emerge as factors such as memory, central processing units (CPUs), and cost per inference become more important. Let's look at three AI stocks that could become the next big AI winners.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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