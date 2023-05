These Tech Companies Just Showed Their AI Hand

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's no denying that artificial intelligence (AI) is sweeping the tech industry right now as companies shift their attention toward this fast-growing market. And on the latest quarterly earnings calls, a handful of tech companies showed just how much attention they are giving to AI .While executives sometimes use their earnings calls to puff up company plans, some recent comments from Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) carry more weight because these companies actually are making big strides in the AI market right now. Here's what they had to say and why it matters.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading