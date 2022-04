These Two Reopening Stocks Are Set to Boom This Summer: Should You Buy Shares?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In 2021, it seemed like many people got head-faked by the summer reopening narrative. You can see it in the chart of the U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEMKT: JETS), which owns the largest airline stocks in the United States. The stock chart peaked in early spring last year when everyone was excited about the COVID-19 vaccines and the return of normalcy. But with the surge of the delta and omicron variants, the reopening was delayed for many people across the country, and the Jets ETF has sunk 17% over the last 12 months. However, just because 2021 was a flop for reopening stocks doesn't mean 2022 will not see a resurgence of in-person events and travel. Here are two reopening stocks set to boom if the real reopening happens this summer. Let's see if now could be a smart time to scoop up some shares. Image source: Getty Images.