You usually have to spend more to make more. For example, if you're investing in a rental property, a unit that can generate $2,000 in monthly rent will be more expensive than one that only generates $1,000.This principle applies to dividend stocks, as well. However, there are exceptions to the rule. These ultra-high-yield dividend stocks are bargain buys right now .Ares Capital (NASDAQ: ARCC) ranks as the largest publicly traded business development company (BDC). It provides financing to middle-market businesses with a special focus on the upper end of this market. Ares has roughly $395 billion in assets under management. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel