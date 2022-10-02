|
02.10.2022 12:52:00
These Upcoming Medicare Changes Could Save Seniors Thousands of Dollars in the Coming Years
In August, lawmakers passed the Inflation Reduction Act, the largest-ever bill aimed at combatting climate change. The bill will raise $769 billion in revenue and invest $369 billion in energy security and climate change. But baked into the bill are also provisions that could significantly help seniors enrolled in Medicare, the federal health-insurance program for people who are 65 and older. Let's take a look at what these changes are and how they could save Medicare enrollees thousands of dollars in the coming few years.For years, the federal government hasn't been able to play any role in negotiating drug prices under Medicare Part D between large pharmaceutical companies and pharmacies, due to a noninterference clause. The federal government also doesn't play any role in negotiations for certain drugs covered under Medicare Part B.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!