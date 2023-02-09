|
09.02.2023 15:16:04
These Winning Stocks Look Like a Smart Bet
Wall Street seemed to be in a good mood on Thursday, pushing stock index futures higher. Investors should be able to expect gains of roughly half a percent for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and even larger advances for other key benchmarks.The stock market has seen considerable volatility over the past three years, as the ongoing ripples of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to extend across the global landscape. The economic effects of the pandemic have been far-reaching, and despite eagerness to see things return to normal, some areas have had more success with reopening efforts than others. For a long time, casino stocks were among those hit hardest by the pandemic. Now, though, Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) and MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) appear to have turned the corner and are looking forward to a full recovery in the key Asian gambling market. Below, you'll learn the latest on how both casino companies performed in their most recent quarters and what the future could hold.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
