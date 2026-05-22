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NVIDIA Aktie

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WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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23.05.2026 00:10:00

These Words From Jensen Huang Signal Something Major Ahead for Nvidia

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has become almost a household name in recent years thanks to the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. But this company's successes didn't happen overnight. Jensen Huang founded the company more than 30 years ago, advancing its graphics processing unit (GPU) from the video gaming market into other areas -- and it was this chip's move into AI that created the tech superpower we know today.But it's key to remember that the research and development that spanned these past three decades brought Nvidia to its current position of AI chip leader. This has grabbed the investment world's attention because the AI dominance has created enormous earnings growth and stock performance. Nvidia just reported an 85% increase in quarterly revenue to $81 billion and a 211% gain in GAAP net income to $58 billion, each reaching record levels. This is after Nvidia reached more than $215 billion in revenue in the last full year. And the stock has soared 600% over the past three years.After such a performance, investors may wonder what's next for the AI giant -- these words from Nvidia chief Huang signal it could be something very significant.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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