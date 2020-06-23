Thetica Systems Ranked as Category Leader by Chartis Research

CRESSKILL, N.J., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For over a decade Thetica Systems has provided custom tools to price, analyze, compare, and report on a variety of structured bonds. This ranking by Chartis Research reflects the company's practice of making work easier for structured finance pros, whether in risk, trading, or IT.

"We appreciate the acknowledgement of the unique role we play in this demanding market," said CEO Ariel Yankilevich. "We don't aim to be all things to all people – our power lies in the way we employ expertise as an Intex partner to assist sophisticated, creative clients to maximize their results."

From its inception, the company adopted a different approach to addressing the problems commonly faced by structured finance traders and PMs, IT managers, and those responsible for risk and evaluation. As a result, its clients can easily use highly complex strategies and scenarios, building custom reports on top of IT-compliant infrastructure and leveraging their investment in data licensing.

Thetica Systems' approach is unusual in that the company does not attempt to provide the business logic needed to evaluate bonds. Head of Production John Schaffner commented, "Our clients are really smart people who know what they what they want to do – we shoulder the toughest aspects of automation and integration, so they get their ideal system much faster than trying to build it in-house."

The report's RiskTech Quadrant® for CLO Solutions highlights each vendor's position for Completeness of Offering and Market Potential and evaluates each vendor's capabilities across a range of factors. Thetica Systems earned Advanced Capabilities across all aspects of evaluation including collateral data analytics, pricing engine, data infrastructure, CPM support, performance analytics, and reporting and visualization.

Those interested can see the full Chartis Research report and other accomplishments, the company's history, and its products and services.

Thetica Systems has over a decade of experience in providing clients with custom systems for structured finance portfolios and integrates a wide variety of client-licensed and proprietary data. Clients include investment banks, hedge funds, accounting firms, professional services providers, asset management, brokers, dealers, and others that invest in or monitor structured finance securities. Users range from traders and trading desks, project managers, research and product controllers to risk managers, regulatory reporting, and IT.

About Thetica Systems

The company solves the buy-or-build dilemma for those who require a unique, customized, and flexible system to price, compare, analyze, and report on bonds. A highly experienced Intex partner, Thetica Systems can implement any business logic, models, scenarios, and client-licensed data from any source for CMBS, CLO, RMBS/CRT, and ABS portfolios. The word "Thetica" was created from the Greek letter "theta," representing thought or reason, and "etica," representing ethics. Thought, reason and ethics are essential elements of any successful business and commitment to this concept is embedded in the company's name. For more information visit the company website and LinkedIn page.

SOURCE Thetica Systems