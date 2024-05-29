Press Release

Thierry Amarger co-opted as independent Director

by Vantiva

Paris, France – May 29, 2024 – Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI), announced that on the recommendation of the Governance and Social Responsibility Committee, Vantiva's Board of Directors, convened on May 28, 2024, to co-opt Thierry Amarger as an independent Director of Vantiva. He replaces Dominique D'Hinnin, who resigned on April 5, 2024.

This co-option took effect immediately.

Thierry Amarger's co-option will be submitted to shareholders for ratification at the Annual General Meeting to be held on June 19, 2024. His term of office will expire at the close of the Annual General Meeting for fiscal year 2024.

Brian Shearer, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: "I welcome Thierry Amarger to our Board of Directors. He is a proven leader within multiple areas of the global telecommunications ecosystem, and his skillset will be immediately beneficial to all Vantiva stakeholders.”

Mr. Amarger, a French national, is currently Senior Vice President & CEO of American Tower in Europe, a global provider of Wireless communication infrastructure.

With over 25 years’ experience, he has held key leadership positions in large corporations such as American Tower Corporation, Microsoft, Nokia and Gemplus (now called Thales) throughout his career. He has extensive telecommunications and international professional experience and a strong track record in developing new business and transforming organizations to become more customer centric and data driven.

Mr. Amarger has a Master Degree of Management from Kedge Business School, an Executive MBA degree from IE Business School (Instituto de Empresa) and has completed the Senior Executive Program at London Business School.

He speaks fluent French, English, Spanish and Portuguese. He was nominated in 2013 as one of the French Economic Leaders for tomorrow by the Choiseul Institute. Mr. Amarger lives in Paris.

Vantiva's Board of Directors currently comprises 12 Directors, 60% of whom are independent. The proportion of women on the Board is 50%.

About Vantiva

Pushing the Edge

Vantiva shares are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (VANTI).

Vantiva, formerly known as Technicolor, is headquartered in Paris, France. It is an independent company which is a global technology leader in designing, developing and supplying innovative products and solutions that connect consumers around the world to the content and services they love – whether at home, at work or in other smart spaces. Vantiva has also earned a solid reputation for optimizing supply chain performance by leveraging its decades-long expertise in high-precision manufacturing, logistics, fulfillment and distribution. With operations throughout the Americas, Asia Pacific and EMEA, Vantiva is recognized as a strategic partner by leading firms across various vertical industries, including network service providers, software companies and video game creators for over 25 years. The group’s relationships with the film and entertainment industry goes back over 100 years by providing end-to-end solutions for its clients.

Following the acquisition of CommScope’s Home Networks in January 2024, Vantiva continues its 130-year legacy as a global leader in the connected home market.

Vantiva is committed to the highest standards of corporate social responsibility and sustainability across all aspects of their operations.

For more information, please visit vantiva.com and follow Vantiva on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

