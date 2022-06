Things Are About to Get a Lot More Interesting at Unilever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Renowned activist investor Nelson Peltz, founder of Trian Partners, has taken a 1.5% stake in Unilever (NYSE: UL). The position, worth about $1.6 billion, makes Trian one of the consumer packaged goods (CPG) giant's largest shareholders .Unilever is a sprawling international conglomerate with extensive holdings throughout the consumer staples space. Brands in Unilever's portfolio range from Dove's personal care products like soaps and deodorants to Hellmann's Mayonnaise to Ben & Jerry's ice cream. How might Peltz seek to help Unilever shift its approach? And what might this mean for investors? Let's find out.Continue reading