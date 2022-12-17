|
17.12.2022 12:00:00
Things Could Be Looking Up for PennyMac Financial Services. Here's Why.
Mortgage origination is a feast-and-famine business, and the boom years of 2020 and 2021 turned into a bust in 2022. Much of the volume from these years disappeared as the Federal Reserve began to hike rates, which removed the incentive for homeowners to refinance. In addition, falling affordability has discouraged homeowners from selling and made it unaffordable for first-time homebuyers to purchase a starter home. Mortgage originators have struggled this year as well. That said, the Fed seems close to finishing up its tightening cycle, and mortgage rates have been falling recently. Is the worst behind for companies like PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE: PFSI)? Image source: Getty Images.PennyMac Financial Services is one of the biggest correspondent lenders in the U.S. There are basically three types of business models in the mortgage banking business. The most common is retail, where a company employs loan officers (or technology) to originate loans, which the company funds and then sell to a third party. The best-known company in this market is Rocket (NYSE: RKT). The second most common is wholesale, which utilizes a network of non-exclusive mortgage brokers. The company then puts the loan together, funds it, and then sells it. The best example of a company using this strategy is UWM Corporation (NYSE: UWMC). Finally, there is the correspondent model, which buys completed loans from smaller retail shops and then sells them to a third party or securitizes them, packaging them into a single security that trades like a bond. This is PennyMac's model. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|4,80
|0,00%
|PennyMac Financial Services Inc Registered Shs
|56,00
|0,48%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAussagen der Notenbanken verunsichern Anleger: ATX und DAX gehen tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street mit Abgaben -- Asiens Märkte schließen mehrheitlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex gaben am Freitag nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag klar schwächer, der Dow Jones rutschte unter die 33.000-Punkte-Marke. Zum Wochenausklang ging es an den Märkten in Asien mehrheitlich abwärts.