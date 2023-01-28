|
28.01.2023 19:30:00
Things May Finally Be Looking Up for Meta Stock
Last year was brutal for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). The Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger parent's ad revenue suffered as a weak macroeconomic environment and changes to ad tracking and measurement on Apple's mobile operating system combined to create a significant headwind.This headwind wreaked havoc on the stock, with shares of the tech company declining 65% last year. But The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that there may be some signs of improvement in Meta's business -- something that could prove to be a catalyst for the stock.Here's a look at why 2023 could be a decent year for Meta's business and possibly its stock, too.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!