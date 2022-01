Things to Like About Zynga

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

On Jan. 10, mobile game developer Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) announced that it is being acquired by Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) for $9.86 per share, which will be $3.50 in cash and $6.36 in Take-Two stock. The companies hope to close the deal by the end of June.If you're a Take-Two shareholder, you may be wondering what's so great about Zynga. In this video from Motley Fool Backstage Pass recorded on Jan. 10 -- just after the deal was announced and before the video participants had time to dig into the news -- Fool contributor Jon Quast talked about Zynga stock and why it's one of his favorite video game companies. In his opinion, acquiring a company of this caliber and scale should be exciting for Take-Two shareholders.