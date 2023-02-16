|
16.02.2023 11:10:00
Think Alphabet Is Losing the Chatbot Battle? Think Again.
Artificial intelligence (AI) isn't new to those in the tech industry or to investors. But now it has exploded on Main Street as well, thanks to the introduction of the chatbot dubbed ChatGPT.This bot is pretty impressive with its ability to answer complex problems, generate essays or articles, and even write songs or humorous speeches (rest easy, best men and bridesmaids everywhere). Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) billion-dollar investment proves its legitimacy.But it isn't a finished product, as it relies on historical data and isn't updated in real time. As investors, we definitely know the value of up-to-date data. Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Search isn't as flashy, but it has long relied on AI to optimize results. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
27.06.17
|UPDATE2/Google muss EU-Buße von 2,42 Milliarden Euro zahlen (Dow Jones)
|
27.06.17
|UPDATE/Google muss EU-Buße von 2,42 Milliarden Euro zahlen (Dow Jones)
|
26.06.17
|KORREKTUR: EU dürfte Milliardenstrafe gegen Google demnächst festsetzen - Kreise (Dow Jones)
|
30.03.17
|Youtube-Chefin entschuldigt sich für Anzeigen rund um Hassvideos (Dow Jones)
|
10.11.16
|Google weist Vorwürfe des Missbrauchs seiner marktbeherrschenden Stellung zurück (Dow Jones)
|
10.11.16
|Google verteidigt sich gegen Kartellvorwürfe der EU (Dow Jones)
|
07.09.16
|Neuer Startup-Verband will EU-Leistungsschutzrecht verhindern (Dow Jones)
|
14.07.16
|EU eröffnet weiteres Verfahren gegen Google (Dow Jones)