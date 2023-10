Think Bank of America Stock Is Too Risky? Listen to What the CEO Just Said

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) stock was moving higher on Tuesday after the nation's second-largest bank by assets posted better-than-expected results in its second-quarter earnings report. Revenue in the quarter rose 3% to $25.2 billion, driven by a 4% increase in net interest income to $14.4 billion, and edging out the consensus at $25.14 billion. On the bottom line, pre-tax income was down slightly, but lower tax expenses helped drive earnings per share up 11% to $0.90, ahead of estimates at $0.81 per share.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel