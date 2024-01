Think Celsius' Growth Is Doomed to Hit a Wall? It Just Did 1 Thing That Can Keep It Going in 2024 and Beyond.

Is there anything that energy drink company Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) can do to maintain its superb revenue growth in 2024 and beyond? It might seem impossible at first, simply because its growth has been so spectacular in recent years and expecting it to continue would seem like folly. But the answer is a resounding "yes."Let's recap how it got here: Celsius successfully differentiated itself in the popular and growing energy drink space. It has conducted studies to show that its drinks are thermogenic, meaning they burn calories even while you're resting. This gives the perception of Celsius being better for you.Celsius was able to leverage its counter-positioning in the market to attract social influencers to market its products. From there, it was able to grow its distribution as more retail chains demanded the hot products.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel