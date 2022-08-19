|
19.08.2022 15:30:00
Think Disney Stock Is Hot? Here's 1 Streaming Stock I Think Is Even Better
Shares of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) have been picking up steam of late. The company recently posted a strong earnings report. Its subscriber numbers now total 221.1 million across all of its services, which is slightly higher than Netflix's (NASDAQ: NFLX) tally of 220.7 million. Competition is likely only going to heat up between the two streaming companies.But rather than getting caught up in that and picking between Disney or Netflix, there's an even better option out there for investors: Roku(NASDAQ: ROKU).Competition between Netflix and Disney is likely going to intensify as the two companies battle it out for market share and subscribers. As inflation chips away at purchasing power, consumers may have to choose between the subscriptions they keep, and that can make it difficult for Netflix and Disney to build on their subscriber numbers.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
