Guess Aktie
WKN: 902204 / ISIN: US4016171054
|
21.05.2026 10:06:00
Think Inflation Is Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's Biggest Challenge? Guess Again...
The well-telegraphed change at America's foremost financial institution that Wall Street has been waiting for has occurred. May 15 marked the final day of Jerome Powell's second term as Fed chair, paving the way for President Donald Trump's nominee, Kevin Warsh, to begin his term as head of the central bank.It also marks the start of a period of heightened uncertainty for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which all reached record highs this year.Jerome Powell's term as Fed chair came to a close on May 15. Image source: Official Federal Reserve Photo.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Guess? Inc.
|
24.11.25
|Ausblick: Guess? gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)