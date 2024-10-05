|
05.10.2024 15:35:00
Think It's Too Late to Buy Cameco? Here's the Biggest Reason Why There's Still Time
Uranium provider and nuclear fuel services company Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) stock has risen more than 22% over the last month, and, understandably, some investors might be looking to take profits. Still, the investment case for the stock doesn't rest on a near-term improvement in sentiment on the nuclear industry, but rather on its long-term potential as a clean power source.There's little dispute over why the stock is up heavily in recent weeks. Following on from the deal Amazon Web Services made with Talen Energy in March to buy energy from the latter's Susquehanna nuclear power plant, Microsoft recently signed a 20-year power purchasing agreement to buy power from Constellation Energy.Both deals highlight the attractiveness of nuclear energy in providing power for data centers run by the leading cloud services companies. It's no secret that burgeoning demand from artificial intelligence (AI) applications is creating an increasing demand for power at data centers, and nuclear power is a reliable and clean energy source that helps companies like Microsoft and Amazon meet their environmental goals. Investors are buying Cameco stock to get exposure to the theme.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Time Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Time Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!