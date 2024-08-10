|
10.08.2024 17:36:00
Think It's Too Late to Buy Chipotle Stock? Here's the Biggest Reason Why There's Still Time
At first glance, one could easily assume they missed the boat with Chipotle (NYSE: CMG). The fast-casual restaurant chain surged following the announcement of its 50-for-1 stock split. Additionally, the stock is up more than 120-fold since launching its IPO at a split-adjusted $0.44 per share in 2006.Still, its footprint of more than 3,500 locations likely does not mean the stock is done growing yet. Here's how investors can still profit despite the chain's massive growth.Chipotle has stood out by successfully pioneering a healthy fast-food concept. The company has figured out how to offer delicious, reasonably priced fast food produced naturally, a concept that most other chains have struggled to cope with as successfully.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
