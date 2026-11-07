Think It's Too Late to Buy Cloudflare Stock? Here's the 1 Reason Why There's Still Time

Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) stock has gained roughly 280% over the past three years through Nov. 5, 2026. But it could still reward patient investors for one reason: The business remains small compared with the market management is targeting.

Cloudflare helps businesses keep their websites, applications, and networks fast and secure. At its June 9 investor day, management estimated a $238 billion addressable market for 2026, based on Gartner research. That's the potential annual spending in the markets its products serve, not a revenue forecast. Management projects that opportunity will reach $384 billion by 2029.

Against that backdrop, Cloudflare expects its full-year 2026 revenue to be nearly $3 billion -- representing only about 1% of the addressable market. It doesn't need to dominate every market it serves to become a much larger business. Winning even a modest share of that spending could support years of growth.

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