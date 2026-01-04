Time Aktie
Think It's Too Late to Buy Micron Stock? Here's the 1 Reason Why There's Still Time.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock exploded to new highs in the second half of 2025. The memory chip supplier looks very tempting from a valuation perspective, trading at just about 9 times this year's earnings estimates.However, this is historically a very cyclical business, with swings in demand and selling prices causing lumpy financial results. Nonetheless, there is one reason that Micron stock might have more upside for investors in 2026, and maybe beyond.Image source: Micron Technology.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
