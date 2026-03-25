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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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25.03.2026 19:19:00
Think It's Too Late to Buy Nvidia? Here's the $1 Trillion Reason There's Still Time.
Because of its central role in AI development, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been one of the best-performing stocks of the last decade. Its share price grew by over 20,000% during that time, and it's now the largest public company by market cap.It's natural to wonder if there's any meat left on the bone at this point. Based on comments CEO Jensen Huang made at GTC 2026, Nvidia's annual AI conference, the chipmaker could still have plenty of room to grow.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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