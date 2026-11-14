NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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14.11.2026 15:06:02
Think Nvidia Stock Is a Bargain? 6 Reasons the Face of the AI Build-Out Can Plunge Another 50% Following Jensen Huang's Resignation.
For the better part of the last four years, no trend has captured the attention and capital of investors quite like the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI). Empowering software and systems with the tools to make split-second, autonomous decisions is a $22.5 trillion global addressable opportunity through 2031, according to IDC.
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is at the center of this addressable market. Nvidia's several generations of graphics processing units (GPUs) are what make AI-accelerated data centers tick, and its CUDA software platform is central to maximizing the potential of these GPUs and keeping clients loyal to its brand. In other words, there were tangible reasons behind Nvidia's ascent to a greater-than-$5 trillion market cap.
But as of the closing bell on Nov. 12, Nvidia stock has plummeted 32% from its all-time intra-day high of $243.37, set on Oct. 6. The latest downside catalyst is the resignation of co-founder and now-former CEO, Jensen Huang.
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Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
|13.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|13.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|09.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|13.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.08.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|147,84
|-1,47%
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