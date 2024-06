Think Nvidia Stock Will Only Go Up? The 17-Year Money-Losing Lesson From Microsoft You Need to Hear

In this video, Motley Fool contributor (and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shareholder) Jason Hall breaks down one of the most painful lessons investors have learned about high-flying tech stocks in the past quarter-century. If you think Nvidia is a can't-miss investment, you'll want to watch this video.*Stock prices used were from the morning of June 21, 2024. The video was published on June 21, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel