Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
11.02.2026 09:02:00
Think Palantir Stock Is Expensive? 3 Metrics Every Investor Should Consider
Let's not mince words. Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) is among the most expensive stocks on the market. The stock is trading at a head-turning 226 times earnings and an equally shocking 83 times sales. That valuation has value investors running for cover, and even some growth investors are taking a hard pass.While multiples of that magnitude may seem insurmountable, several metrics from Palantir's recent blockbuster financial report are worth considering, as they help to shed light on why investors are willing to pay up for Palantir Technologies stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
