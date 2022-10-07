|
07.10.2022 11:30:00
Think PayPal Stock Is Cheap? Give Adyen a Serious Look Instead
Do you think the story on digital payments is already written? Not so fast. Though the conversion to digital money has made rapid headway against cold, hard cash in the last couple of decades, much of the world is still very much a cash society.According to The World Bank, 76% of adults globally now have a bank account or an account with a mobile money provider -- up from 68% five years ago. However, having access to financial services is just the beginning. Especially in developing economies, the majority of people with access only made their first-ever digital payment during the pandemic. Suffice it to say cash is alive and well, and digital money can still (and is expected to) see significant growth going forward. In the minds of U.S. investors, that points to opportunities for PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) and its various subsidiary businesses like Venmo. But PayPal's growth has been slowing and business execution issues have come up as the effects of the pandemic wear off. Before buying PayPal on the dip, give Dutch financial technologist Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y) a serious look first.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
