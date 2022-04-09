|
Think Prologis Can't Get Any Bigger? Think Again
Prologis (NYSE: PLD) started in 1994 as a smaller real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on community shopping centers. With close to three decades of acquisitions and strategic moves into industrial real estate, Prologis now holds the title of being the largest REIT by market capitalization and the largest industrial real estate owner in the world, having ownership and interest in 1 billion square feet of industrial space in 4,735 properties across 19 countries.Given Prologis' behemoth size, some investors are unsure as to whether or not it can continue to grow. After all, being the largest in this space does mean the company risks reaching a point of market saturation, where growth is no longer easily obtained. But there are several reasons to believe that simply isn't the case with Prologis. Here's why it could get much, much bigger in 2022.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
