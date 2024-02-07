|
Think Roblox Makes Its Money by Making Video Games? Think Again -- Here's What the Real Business Is
Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) is a global digital platform with over 70 million daily active users as of the company's 2023 third quarter. This large (and growing) user base logged 16 billion hours on the platform during the quarter (with my own kids contributing to the cause).In its annual report, Roblox says that it operates a "free to play human co-experience platform." I don't think the company is trying to be cute with this description, but rather it's trying to capture some nuances in the changing video game world.Traditionally, video games have included various levels, plenty of bad guys, and a final obstacle in order to beat the game. Other games have been points-based. But nowadays many video games simply allow users to explore, build, and interact. There's no clear way -- or even need -- to win. Roblox is capturing this nuance by using the term "experience" instead of "game".
