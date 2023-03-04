|
04.03.2023 13:15:00
Think Tesla Is Losing Popularity? Think Again
What Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has accomplished in its limited time as a public company has been extraordinary. In its roughly 13 years as a public company, it drove electric vehicles (EVs) from being the butt of a joke to being on the cusp of mass adoption, and the very clear future of the automotive industry.With that level of success and innovation comes magnified scrutiny of the company and its polarizing CEO, Elon Musk. There is a long list of things for consumers, media, and maybe investors, to criticize, and the argument has been made that the lauded electric vehicle maker could be losing some of its shine.But if you think Tesla is losing popularity with consumers, think again, according to a recent automotive industry award.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!