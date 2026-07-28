Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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28.07.2026 13:00:00
Think Tesla's Robotaxis and Humanoid Robots Are Coming Soon? Maybe Think Again, as Elon Musk Cites "Substantial" Challenge.
For years, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) investors have looked beyond electric vehicles.What excites them today isn't how many cars Tesla sells each quarter. It's the possibility that one day, millions of Tesla vehicles could operate as Robotaxis, while fleets of Optimus humanoid robots work in factories, warehouses, and perhaps even homes.If that vision becomes reality, Tesla could evolve from an automaker into one of the world's largest artificial intelligence companies.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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