Think the AI Boom Is Slowing Down? Alphabet's Earnings Say Otherwise.
The artificial intelligence (AI) arms race has just gone to another level.At a moment when investors seemed to question whether AI companies would continue pouring tens of billions of dollars into data centers, chips, and other AI resources, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) stunned Wall Street when it announced planned expenditures of $175 billion to $185 billion in 2026.Just for context, that's roughly double what the company spent in 2025, and it blew past analysts' expectations of about $120 billion. But this isn't madness or delusion -- at least, not if Alphabet's earnings report means anything.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
