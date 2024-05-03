|
03.05.2024 15:15:00
Think the "Magnificent Seven" Is Overhyped? This Vanguard ETF Could Be Right for You
"Magnificent Seven" stocks have caught the market spotlight for their size, growth potential, and leadership across exciting themes. The group comprises Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Tesla. But some investors may feel that Magnificent Seven stocks are overvalued, or they simply already own enough of them and are looking for something else.Despite being a growth-focused exchange-traded fund (ETF), the Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VOT) does not include any Magnificent Seven stocks. Here's why this fund could be worth buying now if you're looking for growth outside of mega-cap and large-cap stocks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!