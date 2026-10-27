Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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27.10.2026 04:39:00
Think You Missed Out on Investing in SpaceX Stock? Think Again.
After Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) reported stronger-than-expected 2026 third-quarter earnings, the stock price shot up to $159.31, a 7.7% gain from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21. Shortly after, however, sentiment rapidly changed, and the stock closed at $147.49 on Oct. 23.
That drop could have been linked to a variety of factors; investors may have been more closely scrutinizing SpaceX's third-quarter capital expenditures. There's also been choppy trading in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, along with volatility in the broader markets.
Still, the initial reaction investors may have had after SpaceX's earnings, when they saw the share price start to take off, was that they missed out on starting or adding to a position in the company. That reversal of the stock price, however, shows exactly why there's still plenty of time to invest.
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Analysen zu Tesla
|26.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.10.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|349,65
|-0,23%