NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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07.06.2026 13:15:00
Think You Missed Out on Nvidia Stock? Here's Why It Could Have Room to Run.
Since the artificial intelligence (AI) arms race kicked off in 2023, Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has risen nearly 1,400%. That's a huge run that has made it the world's largest company, leaving many investors worried that they missed out on one of the biggest winners of their lifetimes.However, I don't think that's the case. While Nvidia isn't going to deliver another 1,000% run anytime soon (it likely won't at all), I'm still confident that it can deliver strong, market-crushing returns.The market has tried to move on from Nvidia stock and is looking elsewhere for AI-related returns. This is premature, as Nvidia's outlook is still bright.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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