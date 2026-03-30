Canopy Growth Aktie

Canopy Growth für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3E2FV / ISIN: CA1380357048

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30.03.2026 23:00:00

Thinking About Buying Canopy Growth Stock? You May Want to Wait for This to Happen First

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) stock is down 27% this year, and it's trading near its 52-week low, again. Unfortunately, with a stock that's been struggling as badly as Canopy Growth has, it can always seem like it's a cheap buy because of its ongoing tailspin.The Canadian-based cannabis company once had a bright future due to hopes of widespread marijuana reform in not only Canada but the U.S. as well. Things haven't panned out as expected, and that's resulted in the pot stock crashing more than 99% in five years. At this stage, there's only one thing I would expect could turn the stock's fortunes around: renewed hopes for marijuana legalization in the U.S.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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