Canopy Growth Aktie
WKN DE: A3E2FV / ISIN: CA1380357048
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30.03.2026 23:00:00
Thinking About Buying Canopy Growth Stock? You May Want to Wait for This to Happen First
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) stock is down 27% this year, and it's trading near its 52-week low, again. Unfortunately, with a stock that's been struggling as badly as Canopy Growth has, it can always seem like it's a cheap buy because of its ongoing tailspin.The Canadian-based cannabis company once had a bright future due to hopes of widespread marijuana reform in not only Canada but the U.S. as well. Things haven't panned out as expected, and that's resulted in the pot stock crashing more than 99% in five years. At this stage, there's only one thing I would expect could turn the stock's fortunes around: renewed hopes for marijuana legalization in the U.S.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Canopy Growth Corp
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06.02.26
|Ausblick: Canopy Growth präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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22.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Canopy Growth zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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19.12.25
|Aktien von SynBiotic, Canopy Growth, Tilray und Aurora gemischt: Cannabis-Sektor leidet unter enttäuschender US-Neuklassifizierung (finanzen.at)
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15.12.25
|Tilray und Canopy Growth: Aktien nach Kursrally mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
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12.12.25
|Aktien von Tilray, Aurora und Canopy Growth im Aufwind dank möglicher Kurskorrektur der US-Behörden (finanzen.at)
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07.11.25
|Canopy Growth-Aktie steigt: Cannabis-Konzern macht weniger Verluste (finanzen.at)
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07.11.25
|Ausblick: Canopy Growth veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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23.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Canopy Growth gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)