Thinking About Buying Shiba Inu? Buy Gala Instead.

Many investors are picking up Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) coins nowadays. The dog-themed cryptocurrency has gained 85% in less than three weeks and more than 300,000% over the last year. Shiba Inu is an interesting experiment in decentralized project management, but it's also just another token on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) network with more marketing pizzazz than real-world utility.That's fine if you're just playing around with some coffee change, but Shiba Inu doesn't strike me as a serious investment for the long haul. Instead, if you're interested in an up-and-coming cryptocurrency that is carving out a unique niche of its own in the sprawling crypto market, you should consider Gala (CRYPTO: GALA) today.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading